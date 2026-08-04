A New Chapter Begins - Little Free Library Ribbon Cutting Celebration
A New Chapter Begins - Little Free Library Ribbon Cutting Celebration
Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of our new Little Free Library! Stop by for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, explore our newest community resource, and help us kick off a space where neighbors can take a book, leave a book, and share the joy of reading. While you're here, meet some adorable adoptable pets and celebrate the power of stories, community, and second chances. Everyone is welcome! 📚🐾
2026 Best Friends Pet Resource Center
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
2026 Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa DriveBentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org