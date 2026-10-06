Alyssa Galvan Live at Gotahold Brewing
Alyssa Galvan Live at Gotahold Brewing
"Returning home for the first time in two years since living and performing abroad in France is 20 year old singer/songwriter Alyssa Galvan. Accompanying her on the keyboard is her husband and musical partner, Matéo Perfetti, who adds a modern touch to Alyssa’s vintage world. Expect a fresh new set of original music that explore several genres such as soul, folk, country, and pop.
Listen: https://open.spotify.com/track/4ZMtRj05dTHC9RuDnGOUW6?si=4hkNcQgdT0WOaGywWJgBxQ&utm_source=copy-link"
Gotahold Brewing
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van BurenEUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer