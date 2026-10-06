Alyssa Galvan Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Returning home for the first time in two years since living and performing abroad in France is 20 year old singer/songwriter Alyssa Galvan. Accompanying her on the keyboard is her husband and musical partner, Matéo Perfetti, who adds a modern touch to Alyssa’s vintage world. Expect a fresh new set of original music that explore several genres such as soul, folk, country, and pop.

Listen: https://open.spotify.com/track/4ZMtRj05dTHC9RuDnGOUW6?si=4hkNcQgdT0WOaGywWJgBxQ&utm_source=copy-link"

