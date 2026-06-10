American Radio Relay League Annual Field Day Event - Bella Vista Radio Club

Field Day is ham radio's open house. Every June, more than 31,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill, and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in ham radio. Members of the Bella Vista Radio Club will be operating 5 stations, on several radio bands, and modes. This is a 24-hour event. KNWA Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff (also a ham radio operator) is scheduled to make the first radio contact of the event. Opening ceremonies begin at 12:30 on June 27.

This a family-friendly event and everyone is invited.