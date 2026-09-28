Arkansas Ballot Issue 3 Debate
Arkansas Ballot Issue 3 Debate
A debate on Arkansas Ballot Issue 3, which would amend the Arkansas Constitution to allow towns, cities, and counties to create economic development districts in which the district could control key taxation and zoning powers. Chick Fil A will be provided.
University of Arkansas
06:00 PM - 07:15 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Arkansas School of Law Student Bar Association, Women Law Student Association, Business Law Society, Federalist Society
University of Arkansas
Waterman Hall, Room 328, 1045 W Maple StFayetteville, Arkansas 72701