Art Together | Gelli Print T-Shirts

Create a one-of-a-kind wearable work of art in this fun, family-friendly Gelli printing workshop! Experiment with color, texture, and playful patterns as you learn the basics of Gelli plate printing and transfer your unique designs onto a custom T-shirt.

No experience is necessary, and all printing materials are provided—just bring your own cotton T-shirt to transform into a personalized masterpiece. Perfect for artists of all ages, this hands-on class is a great way for the whole family to make, explore, and create together!

Tickets are $30 ($25/members) or $54 ($45/members) for two! Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

You will need to bring your own cotton t-shirt to class.

Be an Early Bird: $10 off if you register by September 10th.