Art Together | Holiday Cards

Sprinkle some glitter and create your very own Grandma Moses-inspired holiday greeting card! Known for her paintings of rural life, Grandma Moses' paintings were also reproduced on Hallmark greeting cards to celebrate the season. You'll learn about her iconic composition style as you make holiday greeting cards for friends and family.

Tickets are $30 ($25/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Bring a friend and art together with a dual ticket: $54 ($45 for members).

Be an Early Bird: Get $10 off if you register by November 1st.