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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Art Trail at Night: Glow Party

Art Trail at Night: Glow Party

Come experience an evening of drop-in, creative fun under the stars with music, food, artmaking, and more along Crystal Bridges' Art Trail. Kick off the night with a one-of-a-kind sunset view at Skyspace, then head over to one of our glow themed artmaking stations to explore your creativity.

Want to dance the night away? Catch a guest artist at one of several performance areas throughout the grounds. We’ll also have a pop-up concessions and bar area serving late-night snacks and sips. Grab your glow gear and join us for an unforgettable night!

This event is free, no tickets required.

Crystal Bridges
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/