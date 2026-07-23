Art Trail at Night: Glow Party

Come experience an evening of drop-in, creative fun under the stars with music, food, artmaking, and more along Crystal Bridges' Art Trail. Kick off the night with a one-of-a-kind sunset view at Skyspace, then head over to one of our glow themed artmaking stations to explore your creativity.

Want to dance the night away? Catch a guest artist at one of several performance areas throughout the grounds. We’ll also have a pop-up concessions and bar area serving late-night snacks and sips. Grab your glow gear and join us for an unforgettable night!

This event is free, no tickets required.