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Austin Cash & Nathan Smerage

Austin Cash & Nathan Smerage

Join us for an intimate evening with Austin Cash and Nathan Smerage performing short solo sets and then together as a duo.

Austin Cash & Nathan Smerage are guitarists/composers in Chicago, IL. Their forthcoming debut LP 'River Season' (Worried Songs/Scissor Tail) explores the variegated history of the steel string guitar while pursuing the boundaries of the instrument in a duet setting.

Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
207 W Center St
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org