Austin Cash & Nathan Smerage
Austin Cash & Nathan Smerage
Join us for an intimate evening with Austin Cash and Nathan Smerage performing short solo sets and then together as a duo.
Austin Cash & Nathan Smerage are guitarists/composers in Chicago, IL. Their forthcoming debut LP 'River Season' (Worried Songs/Scissor Tail) explores the variegated history of the steel string guitar while pursuing the boundaries of the instrument in a duet setting.
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
207 W Center StFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org