Batterton and Edwards Live at Gotahold Brewing

"For nearly two decades, Batterton and Edwards have crafted a unique sound that marries the raw authenticity of Ozark mountain music with the soulful depth of Delta blues. Their music emerges from the natural confluence of Arkansas traditions — where banjo meets slide guitar, where mountain hollers blend with field songs, where front porch picking sessions flow into juke joint rhythms. Multi-instrumentalists and seasoned vocalists, they transform traditional country blues through their deep understanding of both high country and lowland sounds. Every performance carries the dust of Delta crossroads and the mist of mountain mornings.

Two time Ozark Blues Society Blues Challenge winners, nominates for ACMA Best Acoustic Group 2025."