Bella Vista Civil War Round Table
Bella Vista Civil War Round Table
Our Mission Statement:
1) To educate about and stimulate interest in the American Civil War.
2) To preserve our heritage and support historic preservation.
3) To remember and honor those who served.
The program will feature a presentation on the 1863 Campaign and Battle of Helena, Arkansas, which will be given by Professor David Schieffer, Assistant Professor of History at the U of A, Fort Smith. For more information, call the museum at (479) 855-2335.
Bella Vista Historical Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
BELLA VISTA CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE
Bella Vista Historical Museum
1885 Bella Vista Way, corner of Highway 71 and KingslandBella Vista, Arkansas 72714
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com