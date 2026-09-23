Bella Vista Civil War Round Table

Our Mission Statement:

1) To educate about and stimulate interest in the American Civil War.

2) To preserve our heritage and support historic preservation.

3) To remember and honor those who served.

The program will feature a presentation on the 1863 Campaign and Battle of Helena, Arkansas, which will be given by Professor David Schieffer, Assistant Professor of History at the U of A, Fort Smith. For more information, call the museum at (479) 855-2335.

