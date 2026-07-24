Bella Vista Civil War Round Table
Bella Vista Civil War Round Table
The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is a club focused on educating about the American Civil War and supporting historic preservation. The club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.
Bella Vista Historical Museum
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Aug 05, 2027.
Event Supported By
BELLA VISTA CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE
Bella Vista Historical Museum
1885 Bella Vista Way, corner of Highway 71 and KingslandBella Vista, Arkansas 72714
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com