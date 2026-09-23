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Bella Vista World War II Book Club

Bella Vista World War II Book Club

Reading and discussing non-fiction books covering the period: 1933-1945.

The book being discussed at the next meeting is "No Greater Ally: The Untold Story of Poland's Forces in World War Two." by Kenneth K. Koskoda. For more information, call 651-341-4710.

Bella Vista Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Bella Vista World War II Book Club
651-341-4710
Bella Vista Public Library
11 Dickens Place
Bella Vista, Arkansas 72714