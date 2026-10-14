Bentonville/Rogers Sketchers in Downtown Rogers

Gather at 10:00 am (give yourself a minute to get coffee). We will find inspiring spots inside, in their garden (they have space heaters), or somewhere else downtown to sketch, then share our sketches at the throwdown at 11:30 am.

Bring your supplies and sketchbook. Ink, pastels, watercolors, markers, pencil - create what you want, how you want. We inspire each other. Free and open to all. Beginners welcome.

