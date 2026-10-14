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Bentonville/Rogers Sketchers in Downtown Rogers

Bentonville/Rogers Sketchers in Downtown Rogers

Gather at 10:00 am (give yourself a minute to get coffee). We will find inspiring spots inside, in their garden (they have space heaters), or somewhere else downtown to sketch, then share our sketches at the throwdown at 11:30 am.

Bring your supplies and sketchbook. Ink, pastels, watercolors, markers, pencil - create what you want, how you want. We inspire each other. Free and open to all. Beginners welcome.

Rae Rae's
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Bentonville/Rogers Sketchers
7062969662
connicotti@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/bentonvillerogerssketchers
Rae Rae's
113 S. 2nd St
Rogers, Arkansas 72756
connicotti@gmail.com
www.raeraesdtr.com