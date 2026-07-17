Big Smith and Sad Daddy|a benefit for Natural State of Being
Big Smith and Sad Daddy|a benefit for Natural State of Being
A night of great music for an even greater cause! Sad Daddy opens for Big Smith for two sets for tunes, a silent auction, and a night of raising funds for Natural State of Being!
Eureka Springs City Auditorium
$30
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Natural State Of Being, Inc.
Artist Group Info
Sad Daddy / Big Smith
Eureka Springs City Auditorium
36 South Main StreetEureka Springs, Arkansas 72632
4792537333