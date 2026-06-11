Bingo with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkanas

About Event

Step into the world of mentorship with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Northwest Arkansas for an evening of community-led fun!

Join “Bigs” and “Littles” in the Lounge for rounds of Bingo led by a professional BBBS caller who brings the fun, energy, and team spirit. Whether you’re playing for prizes or just soaking in the atmosphere, come experience the joy of connection and discover how mentorship ignites the power and promise of youth in NWA.

Free, no tickets required.

Admission

Free

This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!