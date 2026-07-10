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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Bit Brigade

Bit Brigade

Bit Brigade will be performing “Mega Man II” & “Castlevania” LIVE! PLUS a competitive ‘Tetris’ performance where a member of the audience is selected to battle against Bit Brigade’s gamer, Noah. Bit Brigade performs rock covers of full NES/SNES game soundtracks as their gamer speedruns the game live on stage.

The Momentary
$33
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/

Artist Group Info

Bit Brigade
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/