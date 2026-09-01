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Brats, beer, pretzels and fun! Oktoberfest Returns to the Mountain

Brats, beer, pretzels and fun! Oktoberfest Returns to the Mountain

We’re serving a hearty German buffet and then enjoy a spectacular sunset

🍴 Oktoberfest Feast
Come hungry! Our Oktoberfest celebration will feature a hearty German-inspired buffet filled with the flavors you expect from a great fall feast.

Look forward to a delicious assortment of German-style sausages and bratwurst, savory entrées, traditional sides, warm pretzels, mustards and toppings, and something sweet to finish the evening.

The final menu is still being perfected, but you can count on plenty of food, plenty of flavor, and plenty of reasons to go back for seconds!

Mount Sequoyah Center Inc.
Starting at $25 a ticket
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mount Sequoyah Center
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org
https://mountsequoyah.org/

Artist Group Info

john@mountsequoyah.org
Mount Sequoyah Center Inc.
150 N Skyline Dr
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org
www.mountsequoyah.org