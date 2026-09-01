Brats, beer, pretzels and fun! Oktoberfest Returns to the Mountain

We’re serving a hearty German buffet and then enjoy a spectacular sunset

🍴 Oktoberfest Feast

Come hungry! Our Oktoberfest celebration will feature a hearty German-inspired buffet filled with the flavors you expect from a great fall feast.

Look forward to a delicious assortment of German-style sausages and bratwurst, savory entrées, traditional sides, warm pretzels, mustards and toppings, and something sweet to finish the evening.

The final menu is still being perfected, but you can count on plenty of food, plenty of flavor, and plenty of reasons to go back for seconds!