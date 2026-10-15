C. Daniel Boling – Balladeer/Songwriter

Kerrville New Folk Winner Daniel Boling was a Ranger and Criminal Investigator in National Parks and Public Lands across the west for three decades, then began full-time music touring at 50. Daniel tours throughout the U.S. and abroad with his modern original acoustic folk, deft fingerpicking and a clear tenor voice. Daniel is also a member of the iconic 1960s folk trio The Limeliters. He has released eleven solo albums plus three with the trio. Daniel’s most recent CD, IT MATTERS featuring Tom Paxton, was released in 2025 and won NMMA Best Album of the Year. It followed his award winning CDs LOVE, DAN in 2024, and NEW OLD FRIENDS in 2023 which was entirely co-written with folk legend Tom Paxton and also won NMMA Best Album of the Year. Other awards include Walnut Valley Festival, Santa Fe Bluegrass and Old Time Festival, Albuquerque Folk Festival, and Woody Guthrie Folk Festival. "Think of a subtle intertwining of Steve Goodman, John Prine and Tom Paxton." - Real Roots Cafe - Dutch music magazine