Candy Lee Live at Gotahold Brewing
Candy Lee Live at Gotahold Brewing
"Candy Lee is a “golden-voiced” indie-folk singer/songwriter. Nominated for the 2024 Arkansas Country Music Awards for Songwriter of the Year, she has toured the U.S., recorded three albums, and taught songwriting to elementary school students.
Now a mother, she also creates enchanting children’s music. Her debut album, Backyard Bugs, inspires a love for nature, with Backyard Bugs 2 arriving this spring, funded by the Artist 360 grant. Candy Lee is passionate about sharing music that delights listeners of all ages."
Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van BurenEUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer