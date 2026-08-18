Candy Lee Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Candy Lee is a “golden-voiced” indie-folk singer/songwriter. Nominated for the 2024 Arkansas Country Music Awards for Songwriter of the Year, she has toured the U.S., recorded three albums, and taught songwriting to elementary school students.

Now a mother, she also creates enchanting children’s music. Her debut album, Backyard Bugs, inspires a love for nature, with Backyard Bugs 2 arriving this spring, funded by the Artist 360 grant. Candy Lee is passionate about sharing music that delights listeners of all ages."