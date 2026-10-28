Cat's Eye Metaphysical Market
Cat's Eye Metaphysical Market
Step into a world where magic meets compassion at Cat's Eye: Metaphysical Fair, a unique community event hosted at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center! Join us for a day of mystical discovery, healing energy, and heart-centered connection—all in support of our furry friends waiting to find their loving homes.
Free event. Details: https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas/see-upcoming-events-northwest-arkansas
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa DriveBentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org