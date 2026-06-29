Chinese Mahjong Night: Same Tiles, Different Rules
Chinese Mahjong Night: Same Tiles, Different Rules
Discover the rich tradition of Chinese Mahjong in this fun, beginner-friendly evening experience. Learn how Chinese Mahjong differs from American Mahjong, practice with authentic tiles, and play alongside others in a welcoming social setting. No prior experience is needed—our instructors will guide you step by step so you can start playing within minutes.
Co-presented with Jade Bridge Culture Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing Chinese language, arts, and cultural experiences with families in Northwest Arkansas.
This event is free, no tickets needed.
Crystal Bridges
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org