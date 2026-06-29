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Chinese Mahjong Night: Same Tiles, Different Rules

Chinese Mahjong Night: Same Tiles, Different Rules

Discover the rich tradition of Chinese Mahjong in this fun, beginner-friendly evening experience. Learn how Chinese Mahjong differs from American Mahjong, practice with authentic tiles, and play alongside others in a welcoming social setting. No prior experience is needed—our instructors will guide you step by step so you can start playing within minutes.

Co-presented with Jade Bridge Culture Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing Chinese language, arts, and cultural experiences with families in Northwest Arkansas.

This event is free, no tickets needed.

Crystal Bridges
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/