Chinese Mahjong Night: Same Tiles, Different Rules

Discover the rich tradition of Chinese Mahjong in this fun, beginner-friendly evening experience. Learn how Chinese Mahjong differs from American Mahjong, practice with authentic tiles, and play alongside others in a welcoming social setting. No prior experience is needed—our instructors will guide you step by step so you can start playing within minutes.

Co-presented with Jade Bridge Culture Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing Chinese language, arts, and cultural experiences with families in Northwest Arkansas.

This event is free, no tickets needed.