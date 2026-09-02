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Clay Day

Clay Day

Clay Day is a fun-filled, family-friendly celebration of clay at Crystal Bridges!

This all-ages art bash brings together Northwest Arkansas clay artists, makers, and organizations for a day of hands-on creativity, discovery, and play. Families can explore the many ways artists work with clay—from wheel throwing and hand-building to digital ceramics—through interactive demonstrations, art-making activities, and opportunities to create together. Whether you're a curious beginner or a seasoned clay enthusiast, Clay Day offers something for everyone to enjoy, learn, and get inspired.

This event is free, no tickets required. Drop-in anytime.

Crystal Bridges
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 26 Sep 2027

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/