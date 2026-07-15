Clothing Swap
Clothing Swap
Golden Rule : If you haven't worn it in a year, It is time to let it go!
so before you drop off at the thrift store, Bring it by Fenix Saturday 8/8 11-5pm or Sunday 8/9 1-2pm,
we will get everything set up and ready for us to swap it out!
We will take anything left over to Peace At Home Thrift Store.
Fenix Arts Gallery
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Fenix Arts Gallery
info@fenixarts.org
Artist Group Info
ginarosegallina@gmail.com
Fenix Arts Gallery
150 N Skyline DriveFayetteville , Arkansas 72701
info@fenixarts.org