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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Clothing Swap

Clothing Swap

Golden Rule : If you haven't worn it in a year, It is time to let it go!

so before you drop off at the thrift store, Bring it by Fenix Saturday 8/8 11-5pm or Sunday 8/9 1-2pm,

we will get everything set up and ready for us to swap it out!

We will take anything left over to Peace At Home Thrift Store.

Fenix Arts Gallery
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Fenix Arts Gallery
info@fenixarts.org
Fenix Arts

Artist Group Info

ginarosegallina@gmail.com
Fenix Arts Gallery
150 N Skyline Drive
Fayetteville , Arkansas 72701
info@fenixarts.org
fenixarts.org