Coffee & Chalk
Coffee & Chalk
Coffee & Chalk is your Tuesday morning reset—grab a fresh cup from Onyx, catch up with fellow parents and caregivers, and let your little ones transform the Arvest Bank Courtyard into a canvas of colorful chalk art.
Drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and noon to relax, connect, and enjoy the creativity.
Free, no tickets required.
The Momentary
Every week through Jun 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com