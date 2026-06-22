College Shoe Shop's 50th Anniversary Party

College Shoe Shop is 50 years old this year and there’s a lot to celebrate! We are a local business that wants you to come party with us on Saturday, July 18th from 11 am- 2 pm. There will be free food, games, and tons of giveaways ranging from $25-$1,000!! The first 50 people will get a goody bag with coupons, hats, socks, koozies and more.

We are so thankful for this community that has kept our small, local business going for 50 years and we want to show our appreciation.

Stop by our new location in Fiesta Square ahead of time to get your name in the drawing for all of the amazing giveaways. There’s way more parking and lots more space. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram so you don’t miss out on all the fun!

