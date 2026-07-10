COLLIDE | DJ Minx b2b DJ Holographic
COLLIDE | DJ Minx b2b DJ Holographic
The night features DJ Minx and Holographic. See them perform b2b at this month’s COLLIDE.
Opening the night’s performance are DJ Girlfriend b2b ROCK3LLE.
Tickets are $25 ($20/members), reserve your ticket online or with the Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.
This event is 18+.
The Momentary
$25
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com