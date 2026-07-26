Common Roots Live at Gotahold Brewing

"Family ties, whether by blood or not, connect people in a way that is neither explainable, nor severable. Common Roots was formed out of the natural harmonies and dissonances that occur in the bond between a brother and a sister. In this case, that bond manifests in the music that we create together. From our first self-made album, ""Going Up"", to our adventures with other musicians in Aisle 24, our musical journey was a discovery of ourselves.

Our Common Roots are about the things in life that tie us together. Not just the familial relationship we share, but the important themes of life: love, sorrow, the search for something better... We hope that you can see yourself in the Common Roots that we share, and through our music, we can find a way to grow closer together.

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