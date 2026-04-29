Community Meet Up | Autism Involves Me

Autism Involves Me invites parents and caretakers to gather at the Momentary for coffee and chalk in the courtyards! Grab coffee from Onyx Cafe while the family gets creative with the chalk provided in the courtyards.

Free, no tickets required.

This event is part of our Community Meet Up series. Throughout the year, local community partners gather in various spaces across the Momentary, holding space and creating space for their communities to come together in a casual, welcoming way. Interested in hosting a Community Meetup at The Momentary? Reach out to our team to learn more.