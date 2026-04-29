Community Meet Up | Autism Involves Me
Community Meet Up | Autism Involves Me
Autism Involves Me invites parents and caretakers to gather at the Momentary for coffee and chalk in the courtyards! Grab coffee from Onyx Cafe while the family gets creative with the chalk provided in the courtyards.
Free, no tickets required.
This event is part of our Community Meet Up series. Throughout the year, local community partners gather in various spaces across the Momentary, holding space and creating space for their communities to come together in a casual, welcoming way. Interested in hosting a Community Meetup at The Momentary? Reach out to our team to learn more.
The Momentary
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com