Community Meet Up | Dog Days with Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends brings the tail wags to The Momentary! This special meetup invites everyone—from those currently fostering a dog through Best Friends, to proud adopters, potential adopters, and anyone who simply enjoys spending time with adorable pups. It’s a warm and relaxed gathering where dog lovers can connect, share stories, sip coffee, and enjoy the company of a cheerful canine crew in a friendly community space.

Free, no tickets required.

For everyone’s comfort and safety, all dogs are asked to remain on leashes while mingling.

This event is part of our Community Meet Up series. Throughout the year, local community partners gather in various spaces across the Momentary, holding space and creating space for their communities to come together in a casual, welcoming way. Interested in hosting a Community Meetup at The Momentary? Reach out to our team to learn more.