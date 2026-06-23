The first community Old Time Square Dance at Theatre Squared will be Sunday, June 28th, from 5-7pm. The dance is hosted by the Fayetteville Folk School in conjunction with Theatre2. Live music by "Piper & the Hot Peppers", Piper Hart, Carole Anne Rose, and Clarke Buehling. This free community dance is open to everyone, and is beginner friendly, no experience required. Calling by Steve Green, the square dance guy, and Abby Hollis, president of the Fayetteville Folk School.