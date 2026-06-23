Community Old Time Square Dance at Theatre Squared
Community Old Time Square Dance at Theatre Squared
The first community Old Time Square Dance at Theatre Squared will be Sunday, June 28th, from 5-7pm. The dance is hosted by the Fayetteville Folk School in conjunction with Theatre2. Live music by "Piper & the Hot Peppers", Piper Hart, Carole Anne Rose, and Clarke Buehling. This free community dance is open to everyone, and is beginner friendly, no experience required. Calling by Steve Green, the square dance guy, and Abby Hollis, president of the Fayetteville Folk School.
THEATRE sQUARED
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Fayetteville Folk School & Theatre Squared
479-777-7477
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Artist Group Info
Steve Green
sgreen@greentechnologies.com
THEATRE sQUARED