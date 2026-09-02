Running a business—or even just thinking about starting one—can feel isolating. This is your space to connect.

Join us for Community Resource Connections, a monthly gathering for entrepreneurs, creatives, and small business owners at every stage—from just a spark of an idea to years in.

Bring your questions, wins, frustrations, and resources.

Share what you’re working on, get support, and learn from others who are navigating the same path.

This is a low-pressure, welcoming space to:

• Make meaningful connections

• Find helpful resources

• Talk through real challenges

• Celebrate progress (big and small)

You don’t have to do business alone.

Come as you are—we’re building something together.

Brought to you by Main Street Eureka Springs 501c3