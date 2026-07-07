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Community Spotlight; Canopy NWA

Community Spotlight; Canopy NWA

This is a chance to connect with neighbors, hear new perspectives, and build community over a cup of chai. Whether you're new to Canopy or have been part of our community for years, we'd love to see you there. Bring a friend and come spend time with neighbors old and new.

This event is free, no tickets required.

Crystal Bridges
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/