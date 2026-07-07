Community Spotlight; Canopy NWA
Community Spotlight; Canopy NWA
This is a chance to connect with neighbors, hear new perspectives, and build community over a cup of chai. Whether you're new to Canopy or have been part of our community for years, we'd love to see you there. Bring a friend and come spend time with neighbors old and new.
This event is free, no tickets required.
Crystal Bridges
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org