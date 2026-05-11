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Courtyard Sessions | Dropping Hairpins

Courtyard Sessions | Dropping Hairpins

Relax this summer evening with music from artist Princeaus and DJ Kenny Moss, organized by Dropping Hairpins.

Courtyard Sessions at The Momentary invite you to lean back and soak in the sound or get up and dance! Grab a drink from the RØDE Bar, bring a friend, and enjoy a lively outdoor performance.

This evening is free, no tickets required. Weather permitting.

The Momentary
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/