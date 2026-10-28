Creative Coworking: Collage Edition

Start your week with a little creativity and a lot of good company! Join Best Friends Animal Society at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center for a laid-back evening designed to help you unwind, create, and connect.

We'll have everything you need to make your own pet-themed collage, plus light snacks and drinks. Not into collaging? Bring whatever creative project you're already working on and enjoy a cozy space to work alongside others.

And, of course, adoptable pets will be onsite to provide plenty of creative inspiration and companionship.

Come for the craft, bring your own project, or simply take a break with us.

Free event. Details: https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas/see-upcoming-events-northwest-arkansas