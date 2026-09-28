Cut Copy (DJ Set) & The Faint

Cut Copy is a GRAMMY® nominated, ARIA award-winning musical act with 1,000+ sold out headline shows spanning several continents to date.

Initially the bedroom recording project of Dan Whitford, Cut Copy evolved into a full-fledged band with guitarist Tim Hoey, drummer Mitchell Scott, and bass player Ben Browning. The quartet’s studio albums include In Ghost Colours, which Pitchfork named as one of the best albums of 2008 and among the top albums of the 2000s, and 2011’s Zonoscope, which won two ARIA Awards and was nominated for a GRAMMY®. The band’s fifth and latest album, Haiku From Zero, is arguably the most sonically diverse, perfectly produced, and all-round timeliest record of their career. Cut Copy have managed the clever hat trick of simultaneously expanding their sound while also refining it.

Do you remember a time when the synthesized sounds of the ’80s were a regular part of the modern musical landscape? The members of The Faint do, because they were there when it started to happen. In fact, you could even say they’re one of the main reasons it happened at all. The Faint, founded in Omaha in the mid- ‘90s, have always created against the grain, disinterested in making anything except what their own inspiration drives them to make. Each album since their 1998 debut Media has shifted and evolved that desire. Some albums, like 1999’s Blank-Wave Arcade, came from urgent, short recording processes, while others, like 2004’s Wet From Birth, were more carefully constructed. For 2001’s Danse Macabre, they set their sights a bit further afield, attempting to conjure the energy of bumping Berlin dance floors from nearly 5,000 miles away in eastern Nebraska. The musicians themselves are the constant, together embracing a style that is truly unlike every other band out there.