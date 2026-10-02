Discover Fort Smith presents a Lunch & Learn at the Blue Lion on October 22!
Discover Fort Smith presents a Lunch & Learn at the Blue Lion on October 22!
Come hungry for conversation as we bust some of the myths, challenge the assumptions, and uncover the stories you’ve heard about Fort Smith! It’s a chance to share what you’ve heard, ask questions, and take a fresh look at the people, places, and possibilities that make Fort Smith a unique community. Take the short, pre-event survey and save your seat!
Blue Lion
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Discover Fort Smith
479-783-8888
visitorcenter@discoverfortsmith.com
Artist Group Info
olan@discoverfortsmith.com
Blue Lion
101 N 2nd St.Fort Smith, Arkansas 72901
479-783-8888
olan@discoverfortsmith.com