Drawing Hands
Drawing Hands
In this course we'll explore one of the most challenging parts of the human figure: the hands. We'll break it down to the elements of expression, simple volumes, proper construction, and historical view through the ages. We'll use our own hands as models and analyze Great Master works.
All levels welcome
All Materials and Supplies provided!
Ages 18+
Community Creative Center
245
Every week through Oct 28, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Wednesday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Community Creative Center
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mark Nunez
stuart.1188@gmail.com
Community Creative Center
505 W Spring StreetFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com