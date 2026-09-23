Fall Break Fun

Celebrate Fall Break at Crystal Bridges with a week of art, nature, and seasonal fun for the whole family! Inspired by Grandma Moses: A Good Day's Work, this event invites visitors to slow down, get creative, and enjoy the traditions and beauty of autumn.

Each day features a variety of drop-in experiences throughout the museum, including hands-on artmaking, scavenger hunts, family-friendly films, sensory-friendly spaces, and special activities presented by local artists, performers, and community partners. Explore the galleries, spend time outdoors, and discover new ways to connect with art, nature, and one another.

With activities changing throughout the week, every visit offers something new to enjoy!

This event is free, no tickets required.