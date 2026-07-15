FAMILY FUN DAY IS BACK!

Join Rogers Parks & Recreation for Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 30, from 1:00–4:00 PM at Mt. Hebron Park!

Bring the whole family for an afternoon packed with fun, laughter, and community at one of the largest inclusive parks in Arkansas. Best of all — admission is FREE!

🎨 Interactive Activities

Enjoy hands-on games, activities, and fun from community vendors and organizations.

🍔 Food Trucks

Grab a tasty treat or meal from a variety of local food vendors.

🎵 Music & Entertainment

Enjoy music throughout the event while you explore everything Family Fun Day has to offer.

🎭 Face Painting

Let the kids show off their creativity with colorful face painting designs.

👕 FREE Youth Event T-Shirts

The first 300 kids will receive a free Family Fun Day 2026 t-shirt while supplies last!

Whether you're making memories with family, meeting new friends, or simply enjoying a day at the park, there's something for everyone at Family Fun Day.

Mark your calendar and join us for an afternoon of fun, connection, and community. We can't wait to see you there!

📍 Mt. Hebron Park

📅 Sunday, August 30

⏰ 1:00–4:00 PM