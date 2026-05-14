Figure Drawing After Rubens Workshop

In this workshop we will look at Flemish great, Peter Paul Rubens. Energy, Naturalism, and movement all come together in his work. Here, we will look and draw from his figures, both drawn and painted. We’ll analyze his painting compositions, compare his wash drawings, and learn from his many drawings. Action and structure will be covered as well as foreshortening and more. Workshop begins with lecture, discussion of his work from books, and tools used for the class.

Personal 1-on-1 instruction given to those interested, but those wanting to just draw are welcome too!

All supplies and materials provided ADULTS 18+

All levels welcome!