Figure Drawing After Rubens Workshop
Figure Drawing After Rubens Workshop
In this workshop we will look at Flemish great, Peter Paul Rubens. Energy, Naturalism, and movement all come together in his work. Here, we will look and draw from his figures, both drawn and painted. We’ll analyze his painting compositions, compare his wash drawings, and learn from his many drawings. Action and structure will be covered as well as foreshortening and more. Workshop begins with lecture, discussion of his work from books, and tools used for the class.
Personal 1-on-1 instruction given to those interested, but those wanting to just draw are welcome too!
All supplies and materials provided ADULTS 18+
All levels welcome!
Community Creative Center
40
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Community Creative Center
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mark Nunez
stuart.1188@gmail.com
Community Creative Center
505 W Spring StreetFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com