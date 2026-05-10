FiNiX Reggae Live at Gotahold Brewing

"FiNiX is an international Roots- Reggae band blending world music with Caribbean vibes. They carry the torch of resistance against oppression and proclaim the message of freedom and liberation through unity, solidarity and universal love. FiNiX is in the business of producing and performing message music that is a pleasure for dancing bodies and medicine for the mind and soul.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/finixreggae/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555553636108

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinixReggae

X: https://x.com/FiNiXReggae

WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb65BIm5q08dh6Qtmu3Y

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@finixreggae?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc"