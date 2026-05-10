© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF's FM broadcast is experiencing technical difficulties. Our digital and HD streams are operational.

FiNiX Reggae Live at Gotahold Brewing

FiNiX Reggae Live at Gotahold Brewing

"FiNiX is an international Roots- Reggae band blending world music with Caribbean vibes. They carry the torch of resistance against oppression and proclaim the message of freedom and liberation through unity, solidarity and universal love. FiNiX is in the business of producing and performing message music that is a pleasure for dancing bodies and medicine for the mind and soul.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/finixreggae/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555553636108
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinixReggae
X: https://x.com/FiNiXReggae
WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb65BIm5q08dh6Qtmu3Y
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@finixreggae?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc"

Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer