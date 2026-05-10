FiNiX Reggae Live at Gotahold Brewing
FiNiX Reggae Live at Gotahold Brewing
"FiNiX is an international Roots- Reggae band blending world music with Caribbean vibes. They carry the torch of resistance against oppression and proclaim the message of freedom and liberation through unity, solidarity and universal love. FiNiX is in the business of producing and performing message music that is a pleasure for dancing bodies and medicine for the mind and soul.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/finixreggae/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555553636108
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinixReggae
X: https://x.com/FiNiXReggae
WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb65BIm5q08dh6Qtmu3Y
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@finixreggae?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc"
Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van BurenEUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer