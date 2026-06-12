Game Nights | NWA BOARD GAMERS

Join us for Game Nights at the Momentary!

Drop in on Friday evenings from 5–8 pm for casual, community-led game nights at The Momentary. Each week features a rotating local community group bringing their favorite games to share—no experience required, just come ready to play!

Game Nights pop up in different spaces depending on the season. You might find us in ONYX, where you can enjoy drinks and treats, or outdoors in the Courtyard when the weather is nice. Just stop by the front desk when you arrive and ask where to find Game Night.

This is a free, drop-in experience—no tickets required. On occasion, Game Night may move to a different date due to large events or festivals. Please check the current schedule and partners websites below for details.

Interested in bringing your game night to The Momentary? Reach out to our team to learn more!

Free, no tickets required.

All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

These events are part of our Game Nights series.

Schedule

Every Second Friday – NWA Board Gamers

Feb 13 · Mar 13 · Apr 10 · May 8 · Jun 12 · Jul 10 · Aug 14 · Sep 11 · Oct 9 · Nov 13 · Dec 11