General McPherson Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW)
General McPherson Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW)
This group was chartered by Congress in 1881 and is a patriotic fraternal organization that is dedicated to historic preservation and education. The members are descendants of Union soldiers, sailors, Marines and government officials who served during the Civil War.
Guess Who Community Room
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Monday through N/A.
Event Supported By
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War
479-381-6883
suvcw.ar@gmail.com
Guess Who Community Room
3609 SE Guess Who DriveBentonville, Arkansas 72712