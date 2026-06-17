George Washington Carver Day

Carver Day Celebration!

Carver Day will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. This year commemorates the 83rd anniversary of George Washington Carver’s passing and the subsequent establishment of the National Park on July 14, 1943, the first one to honor an African American.

Guest speakers include Peter Duncan Burchard, Carver scholar and author of "George Washington Carver, A Great Soul." Sandra Knauf is a nature writer, author and publisher. Knauf’s presentation is entitled, "The Gospel of Regeneration: George Washington Carver’s Legacy in Soil, Society and Soul."

Music is a huge part of the Carver Day fun. Musical performers this year include Arlecia Elkamil & band. Arlecia is a multi-instrumentalist and singer. Kufara Marimba Band, a Zimbabwean- style ensemble, will perform and local church choirs are also invited. Gospel singing group Sensational Wonders return to the music tent.

Paxton Williams will perform his legendary role as George Washington Carver in his original one person show "Listening to the Still Small Voice."

Carver Day is also a time for kids to explore the park and connect to the child who was born here over 150 years ago. There will be guided tours, Junior Ranger activities, and more. Local area education resource exhibitors will also share information. The Diamond Lions Club will provide food concessions as well.

The event is free of charge.

