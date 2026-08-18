Ginny Poe Live at Gotahold Brewing

Ginny Poe’s music is a blend of folk, blues, and dreamy shoegaze, inviting listeners to breathe into the space contained within the song. A singer-songwriter from an early age, Ginny draws inspiration from lived experience, reflection, fits of passion, and harmony in nature. Her melodies on the piano and electric tenor guitar paired with soulful vocals evoke the atmosphere of a balmy summer night thick with the chorus of frogs, cicadas, and fireflies.