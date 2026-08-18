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Ginny Poe Live at Gotahold Brewing

Ginny Poe Live at Gotahold Brewing

Ginny Poe’s music is a blend of folk, blues, and dreamy shoegaze, inviting listeners to breathe into the space contained within the song. A singer-songwriter from an early age, Ginny draws inspiration from lived experience, reflection, fits of passion, and harmony in nature. Her melodies on the piano and electric tenor guitar paired with soulful vocals evoke the atmosphere of a balmy summer night thick with the chorus of frogs, cicadas, and fireflies.

Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer