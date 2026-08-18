Git In The Truck Live at Gotahold Brewing
Git In The Truck Live at Gotahold Brewing
Git In The Truck consists of singer, guitarist Dale Stokes and whichever of his many musicians friends who Git In The Truck and show up. From country to rock, blues to satire, you never know what you'll hear, but you always guaranteed a darn good time!
Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van BurenEUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer