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Git In The Truck Live at Gotahold Brewing

Git In The Truck Live at Gotahold Brewing

Git In The Truck consists of singer, guitarist Dale Stokes and whichever of his many musicians friends who Git In The Truck and show up. From country to rock, blues to satire, you never know what you'll hear, but you always guaranteed a darn good time!

Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer