GoodWorks Day of Service: Walker Park Invasive Plant and Litter Removal

The Beaver Watershed Alliance is proud to be an event partner for GoodWorks inaugural Day of Service on September 12th! Please RSVP through the GoodWorks platform: https://thejonescenter.org/goodworks/service

Join us for an invasive plant and litter removal volunteer event at Walker Park in Fayetteville on September 12th from 10 am – 12 pm. We will be removing invasive plant species and litter from this important community park. Help us restore Spout Spring Branch and the urban forests around Walker Park!

All tools, equipment, training, water, and snacks will be provided. Recommended: wear long sleeves, pants, and sturdy shoes. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of W. 13th Street & S. Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72701 (Coordinates: 36.050675, -94.160520) All ages are invited to participate, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Spout Springs Project is in partnership with the US Forest Service, the Watershed Conservation Resource Center, the Northwest Arkansas Black Heritage Association, Arkansas Conservation Corps, the City of Fayetteville, and Beaver Water District.

Please RSVP through the GoodWorks platform: https://thejonescenter.org/goodworks/service

Email volunteer@beaverwatershedalliance.org or call 479-750-8007 with any questions.

