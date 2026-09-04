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GoodWorks Day of Service: Walker Park Invasive Plant and Litter Removal

GoodWorks Day of Service: Walker Park Invasive Plant and Litter Removal

The Beaver Watershed Alliance is proud to be an event partner for GoodWorks inaugural Day of Service on September 12th! Please RSVP through the GoodWorks platform: https://thejonescenter.org/goodworks/service

Join us for an invasive plant and litter removal volunteer event at Walker Park in Fayetteville on September 12th from 10 am – 12 pm. We will be removing invasive plant species and litter from this important community park. Help us restore Spout Spring Branch and the urban forests around Walker Park!

All tools, equipment, training, water, and snacks will be provided. Recommended: wear long sleeves, pants, and sturdy shoes. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of W. 13th Street & S. Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72701 (Coordinates: 36.050675, -94.160520) All ages are invited to participate, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Spout Springs Project is in partnership with the US Forest Service, the Watershed Conservation Resource Center, the Northwest Arkansas Black Heritage Association, Arkansas Conservation Corps, the City of Fayetteville, and Beaver Water District.

Please RSVP through the GoodWorks platform: https://thejonescenter.org/goodworks/service
Email volunteer@beaverwatershedalliance.org or call 479-750-8007 with any questions.

Walker Park near corner of W. 13th Street & S. Block Avenue
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Beaver Watershed Alliance
4797508007
info@beaverwatershedalliance.org
https://www.beaverwatershedalliance.org/

Artist Group Info

stephanie@beaverwatershedalliance.org
Walker Park near corner of W. 13th Street & S. Block Avenue
Intersection of W. 13th Street &amp; S. Block Avenue @ Walker Park
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/161/Parks