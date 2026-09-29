Halloween Honky-tonk Ball featuring Sam Fagan and His Constant Boogie
Halloween Honky-tonk Ball featuring Sam Fagan and His Constant Boogie
Jumpsuit Jamey presents Sam Fagan and His Constant Boogie at the second annual Halloween Honky-tonk Ball. Admission $15. All ages. Complimentary dance lesson at 7pm, and the band starts at 8:00. All are welcome, no dance partner required. Costumes encouraged but optional.
Shelton Tucker Craft Post 27
$15
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
NWA 2-Steppers
Artist Group Info
Sam Faga and His Constant Boogie
Shelton Tucker Craft Post 27
1195 S Curtis AvenueFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479 409 0339
NanosecLA@yahoo.com