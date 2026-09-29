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Halloween Honky-tonk Ball featuring Sam Fagan and His Constant Boogie

Halloween Honky-tonk Ball featuring Sam Fagan and His Constant Boogie

Jumpsuit Jamey presents Sam Fagan and His Constant Boogie at the second annual Halloween Honky-tonk Ball. Admission $15. All ages. Complimentary dance lesson at 7pm, and the band starts at 8:00. All are welcome, no dance partner required. Costumes encouraged but optional.

Shelton Tucker Craft Post 27
$15
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

NWA 2-Steppers

Artist Group Info

Sam Faga and His Constant Boogie
Shelton Tucker Craft Post 27
1195 S Curtis Avenue
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479 409 0339
NanosecLA@yahoo.com