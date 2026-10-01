Halloween With March To August Live at Gotahold Brewing

"March to August are acoustic storytellers crafting songs that offer meaning, spark thought and invite you to listen a little closer.

Their sound draws comparisons to acclaimed duos like Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Watchhouse, and Shovels & Rope—artists known for compelling songwriting, rich vocal harmonies, and stripped-down acoustic instrumentation. Blending Folk, Americana, and Bluegrass with an intimate, roots-driven style, their music features thought-provoking lyrics, intricate instrumentation, and a rhythmic foundation powered by bass and stomp box—creating a sound that’s both timeless and deeply personal.

Their latest record, Songs Inspired by Witness, received strong reviews and debuted as one of the top 50 albums on the Alternative Country and Folk charts. They tour extensively across the US, bringing their signature storytelling and sound to audiences far and wide."