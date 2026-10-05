HAUNTED HARMONIES: A SPOOKTACULAR FAMILY CONCERT!

Get ready for an afternoon of spooky sounds, live music, costumes, and Halloween fun!

The Ozark Mountains British Brass Band invites families to join us for Haunted Harmonies, a fun and family-friendly concert featuring mysterious, dramatic, and delightfully spooky music performed LIVE by a full British brass band!

👻 HAUNTED HARMONIES

🎺 Ozark Mountains British Brass Band

📅 Sunday, October 25, 2026

⏰ 3:00 PM

📍 Arkansas Arts Academy Performing Arts Center

Rogers, Arkansas

Come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume and join us for a fun costume contest with prizes! Kids and families can also enjoy the glow of FREE glow sticks during the concert.

🎃 THE GREAT MUSICAL PUMPKIN 🎃

Want to help choose what the band plays next? Our Great Musical Pumpkin will be filled with pieces of music that audience members can “purchase” as a fun way to support the band. Choose a piece, make a donation, and help us grow our music library while bringing new music to future concerts!

Whether you love Halloween, live music, or simply want a fun afternoon out with the family, Haunted Harmonies is the perfect way to celebrate the season!

🎺👻 Costumes encouraged. Glow sticks provided. Spooky music guaranteed! 👻🎺

Admission is always FREE!